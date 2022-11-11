Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,597 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 8.9 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.