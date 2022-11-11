Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.50, a PEG ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
