Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.57.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$73.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$70.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.00. Metro has a 52 week low of C$60.59 and a 52 week high of C$73.88. The company has a market cap of C$17.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.1200002 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

