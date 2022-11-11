MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 193.2% in October

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
CXH opened at $6.79 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)
