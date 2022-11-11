MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 193.2% in October

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

CXH opened at $6.79 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $87,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2,456.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

