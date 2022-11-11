Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.45.
MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Price Performance
Shares of MCHP opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
