Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.45.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after purchasing an additional 134,511 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.96. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

