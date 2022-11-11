Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NBW Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

