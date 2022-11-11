Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

