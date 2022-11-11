Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.15.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.