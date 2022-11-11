Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 353.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

