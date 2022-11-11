Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $258.15. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.