Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 8.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

