Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

