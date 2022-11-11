Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Up 8.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

