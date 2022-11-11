Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

