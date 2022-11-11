Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 53.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.66. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSEX. TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

