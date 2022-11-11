Mill Capital Management LLC Has $16.62 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,867.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,163 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,924.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 26,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,843.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

