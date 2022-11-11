Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Up 104.7% in October

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the October 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Minco Capital Price Performance

Shares of MGHCF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Minco Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets, as well as indirect and direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp.

