Morgan Stanley Cuts IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target to GBX 1,740

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($21.42) to GBX 1,740 ($20.03) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

IMI Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

