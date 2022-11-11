Mortice (LON:MORT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.00

Mortice Limited (LON:MORT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.16). Mortice shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Mortice Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.
About Mortice
Mortice Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in India and Sri Lanka. It operates through Guarding, Facility Management, and Others segments. The company offers guarding, safety, and security services. It also provides facilities and property management services, mechanical and engineering maintenance services, and technology driven solutions.
