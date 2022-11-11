Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 170,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.