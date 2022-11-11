Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mueller Water Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

