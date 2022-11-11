NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.67

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.67 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 33.79 ($0.39). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.40), with a volume of 250 shares traded.

NAHL Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.94 million and a PE ratio of 107.33.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

