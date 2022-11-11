Narwhal Capital Management Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,304 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $894,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799,150 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

