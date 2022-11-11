Narwhal Capital Management Sells 6,121 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

