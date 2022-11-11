Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nasdaq in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

NDAQ stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

