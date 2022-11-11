National Bankshares Boosts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.45

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.30 to C$3.45 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.59.

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.68. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.06.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

