National Bankshares Cuts E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target to C$5.00

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EINC. ATB Capital decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their price target on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.44.

E Automotive Price Performance

EINC opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. E Automotive has a 12-month low of C$3.90 and a 12-month high of C$21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

