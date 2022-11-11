National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.
National Retail Properties Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
