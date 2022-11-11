National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

