National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 83.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 102,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

