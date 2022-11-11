National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.30.
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 83.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 102,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
