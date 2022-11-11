Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.19

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.40. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 839,398 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.