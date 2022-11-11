Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.19

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.19 and traded as low as $6.40. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 839,398 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet lowered Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $876.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Necessity Retail REIT
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.