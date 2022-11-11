Neil Saunders Sells 118,492 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

