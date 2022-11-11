NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

