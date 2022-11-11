New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFE opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.68. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

