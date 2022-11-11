NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.71.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,652,000 after buying an additional 187,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

