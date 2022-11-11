NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.38.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
NICE Stock Performance
NASDAQ NICE opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,344,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,652,000 after buying an additional 187,629 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,568,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,282,000 after purchasing an additional 171,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 895,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
