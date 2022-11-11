Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth about $19,844,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 359,558 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,088,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 801,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 263,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ping Identity to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

