Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,482,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $79.67 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $64.05 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,932 shares of company stock worth $4,373,483. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

