Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Paya by 73.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYA opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

