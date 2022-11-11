Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 115.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 143.0% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 206.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 2.10.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
