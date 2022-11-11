Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 666 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 151.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

