Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter worth $100,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $13.09 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $553.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

