Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,600 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cowen by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Trading Up 0.4 %

Cowen Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 12.40%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

