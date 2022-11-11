Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,229,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 347,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 34.4% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 369,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE KAR opened at $14.05 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

