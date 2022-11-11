Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 64.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $5,796,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 3.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

