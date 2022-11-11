Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,865 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.48. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

