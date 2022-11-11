Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 148,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,035,000 after buying an additional 120,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 115,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 67.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

