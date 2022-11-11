Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 152.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities lowered Unisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Unisys Trading Up 5.0 %

UIS opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $313.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.