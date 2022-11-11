Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMBC opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

