Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $163,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,321,821.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,980 in the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clear Secure Stock Up 7.8 %

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

YOU opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

