Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 234,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,822.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

