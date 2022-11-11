Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $5.96 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

